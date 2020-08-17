Adam Cole On Potential Move To Main Roster After Losing The NXT Title

There have been renewed talks of Adam Cole possibly being moved to the main roster after he dropped the NXT Championship to Keith Lee last month.

During a recent interview with TV Insider, the former champion talked about a number of things including his ongoing feud with Pat McAfee, being compared to Shawn Michaels and more.

When asked about a potential move to Raw or SmackDown, Cole said that he is in no rush to leave NXT as he feels that the Black and Yellow brand is blossoming into something special:

“I feel like NXT is really blossoming into something special, selfishly, I don’t want to miss out on that. I’m really enjoying my time here and feel there is more for me to do. I feel like there is more for the Undisputed Era to do. As a group, we have been a dominant force in NXT.

I’m in no rush to leave NXT.” said Adam Cole “At the same time, do I think the Undisputed Era would be effective on RAW and SmackDown? Absolutely.”

Latest backstage reports have revealed that WWE officials are planning another draft soon and they have shortlisted two dates in October for the same.

Now after Cole’s title loss, the big question is if the company could actually be planning to move him to the main roster and if the Undisputed Era leader could be moved during the upcoming drafts.