Adam Cole On What NXT Can Do To Succeed During Wednesday Night Wars

Former NXT Champion Adam Cole has shared what he believes NXT should do as the brand continues to compete with AEW Dynamite every Wednesday night.

Speaking with TV Insider, Cole acknowledged the Wednesday Night Wars waging between the two companies. He stressed how “When we’re focused on our show, we’re focused on our show. We’re not thinking about what they’re doing. At least I don’t. I’m not sure what anyone else is doing.”

- Advertisement -

Cole has several friends who work with AEW, including his girlfriend, Britt Baker. He noted how conversations with them reveal they have the same mentality.

Regarding the ratings war between WWE and AEW, Cole believes the right approach is to continue highlighting NXT’s strengths.

“I think finding ways to have really exciting matches and angles and interviews. Finding ways to constantly try new things and see what sticks and what doesn’t stick and evolving the television show. They’re both fairly new television shows.”

Adam Cole argued how being on USA Network is still a new experience for the black-and-yellow brand. Because of this, NXT needed to commit to finding new and exciting ways to tell its stories.

Cole gave credit to NXT’s crew and Superstars, noting how the roster boasts talent who are “the best in the world.” He stressed that if these wrestlers are highlighted, NXT will continue to grow.

Adam Cole is set to wrestle Pat McAfee at NXT TakeOver XXX. The show takes place on August 22 from Full Sail University.