Adam Cole Releases Statement On Pat McAfee Incident

Adam Cole recently stormed off from an interview with Pat McAfee. Cole shoved a stagehand after taking issue with McAfee’s line of questioning and referring to him as “kind of small.”

Cole recently published a statement on the incident.

- Advertisement -

“I’ve had the weekend to think about everything, and it’s still hard to put into words where to begin. First of all, to anyone that I offended, I apologize. I apologize because I represent a brand that commands respect. Not just because of what we do in the ring, but how we handle ourselves outside the ring. Even though he continued to push my buttons, I still should have kept my composure and acted like a professional. I’m embarrassed by my reaction, and I will make sure something like that never happens again. Thanks for the continued support everyone.”

Although the segment appeared to have been a worked angle, one WWE Hall-of-Famer believes it was real. Mark Henry said he believes the incident was legit recently on Busted Open Radio.

“This is not a work, this is real sh*t that’s going to have to be turned into business because it’s too good not to,” Mark Henry explained. “Here we are with all the stuff that happened for a week in pro wrestling and we’re talking about a verbal disagreement on a show. It was real and that’s why we talking about it.”