Adam Cole Retains WWE NXT Title At TakeOver: Portland

Adam Cole was not dethroned as WWE NXT Champion by Tommaso Ciampa as he was able to retain his title.

Cole did so in the headliner of the WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland event from the Moda Center. This marked his first title defense on a TakeOver special of the new year. Johnny Gargano ran down to the ring to even the odds against The Undisputed Era. This was when Ciampa went for the NXT Title, but he was hit in the head with it by Gargano.

Cole’s previous title defense came in December on an episode of NXT on the USA Network in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University over Finn Balor.

This contest was officially announced on the January 29th episode of NXT when there was a segment on the show where Ciampa attacked Cole in the ring where he put him through a table and signed a contract in his own blood.

This was Ciampa’s first chance to get his goldie back. In the early stage of 2019, Ciampa suffered a neck injury that ultimately led to him getting surgery and relinquishing the title.

Ciampa made his return to NXT television back on the two-hour premiere of NXT on the USA Network back on October 2nd.

What are your thoughts on Adam Cole retaining the NXT Title? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.