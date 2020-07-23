Adam Cole Storms Out Of Interview With Pat McAfee

Adam Cole stormed out of an interview on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday. In what is likely a worked angle, Cole appeared to take offense to McAfee’s line of questioning.

McAfee said that Cole was only the champion for as long as he was because of the help he received from the Undisputed Era. McAfee also made comments about Cole being “kind of small” leading to Cole hurling insults at him and storming off the set.

“F**k you Pat,” Cole said as he stormed out of his seat. “Seriously, I’m sick of your s**t. I come the whole way here, take time away from my family to come and do your stupid f***ing show and you’re going to continue to disrespect me.”

Cole then pushed a stagehand who approached him before leaving.

Don’t think Adam Cole has ever been this mad… pic.twitter.com/j5hRo0sjJH — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) July 23, 2020

McAfee would later post a series of DMs he had with Cole:

Hindsight is always 20/20 but I obviously regret this DM.



I thought a convo between us could’ve been good content #ForTheShow but instead it ended in the most insane way imaginable



He broke a mic, a headset, pushed @tyschmit, & stormed out of our office.



I’ve sat here for 20 pic.twitter.com/FtRBX4bjEE — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 23, 2020

More footage of the confrontation between Cole and McAfee can be viewed in the Tweet below:

Cole’s reign with the NXT Championship was the longest in the title’s lineage. He defeated Johnny Gargano at TakeOver XXV. Cole dropped the belt to Keith Lee earlier this month at the Great American Bash.