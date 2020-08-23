Adam Cole Victorious Over Pat McAfee At WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX

Pat McAfee took part in his first match under the WWE banner when he battled Adam Cole.

The heated feud took place at WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX event in Winter Park, Florida. Cole ended up going over in the contest.

They did some basic wrestling moves before both the two groups got involved and McAfee laid out everyone with a springboard dive to the floor. This is when Cole took over and started to beat down his opponent. At one point, McAfee did a one-step leap to the very top rope in order to hit a superplex.

McAfee went for a punt kick, but hit the steel steps instead. McAfee hit a low blow when the referee wasn’t looking then a clothesline and hit a punt kick for a near fall. The finish saw Cole hit a Candian Destroyer for the win.

WWE started this feud when there was an angle between the two stars on the Pat McAfee Show when McAfee was taking jabs at Cole for being a small wrestler among other things. It ended when Cole started yelling at McAfee after pushing over a microphone. The former NXT Champion also pushed McAfee’s co-host, Ty Schmit.

Fast forward to the August 5th episode of NXT, WWE had McAfee work commentary for the main event NXT Tag Team Title Match. It ended when Cole threw water in the face of McAfee, which resulted in the two stars being separated.

McAfee landed a punt kick to the face of Cole. The following day on ESPN’s Get Up, Triple H made an appearance in order to issue a challenge to the former NFL punter to step into the ring for a match against Cole.

What are your thoughts on Adam Cole going over Pat McAfee? Would you want to see McAfee work another match? Sound off in the comment section.