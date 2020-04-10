Additional Details On This Week’s WWE TV Tapings, Money In The Bank Build

WWE is gearing up for another string of TV tapings in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The tapings start on Friday and run through next Thursday.

WWE plans to tape several episodes of NXT, RAW and SmackDown in addition to Main Event and 205 Live, according to PWInsider. The idea is to tape enough footage to get them to the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event on May 10th, which isn’t taking place in Baltimore.

Earlier this week, WWE issued a memo to wrestlers and staff regarding the coronavirus and how they are taking extra safety measures to keep everyone safe. Talent started to travel to Orlando on Wednesday morning while talent in the area is driving to the facility if they’re needed.

WWE will be taping as many as 4 episodes during this string of tapings. However, they have planned on cleaning the Performance Center and changing ring ropes, canvas and aprons as they go.

While new content will be filmed, WWE plans to air replays of matches from pay-per-view events on episodes of RAW and SmackDown.

With Money in the Bank needing a new location, it’s very possible that the event will take place at the Performance Center. WWE has still advertised the event for May 10, but no new location has been confirmed.

There’s no word yet on whether the show will air live or be taped. What is known is that this time that they have after taping TV will allow them to strategize and plan their next moves as they continue to work through the outbreak.