AEW Adds Stipulation To Chris Jericho vs Orange Cassidy

All Elite Wrestling has announced a stipulation to the Chris Jericho vs Orange Cassidy match on the upcoming Dynamite. Previously, it had already been announced that if Jericho wins, Orange will have to pay $7,000 for damaging Jericho’s jacket. AEW has now added the stipulation that The Best Friends and the Inner Circle will be banned from ringside.

AEW posted out news of the added stipulation recently:

This Wednesday on Dynamite – It's a rematch as @IAmJericho takes on @orangecassidy in a $7,000 obligation match and as an extra added stipulation, the Inner Circle & Best Friends are BANNED from ringside!



Watch #AEWDynamite this Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/9a1wZHvC7X — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 8, 2020

Chris Jericho vs Orange Cassidy II

Jericho defeated Orange Cassidy at Fyter Fest. It was the 3rd singles match Orange Cassidy has dropped in AEW. His singles record in the promotion is 5-3. Orange has defeated Jimmy Havoc, Jason Cade, Peter Avalon, Will Hobbs, and Serpentico. His 3 losses were to PAC, Fenix, and Chris Jericho.

Jericho is 8-1-1 in AEW singles matches. His victories have come over Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, Darby Allin, Cody, Scorpio Sky, Pineapple Pete, Colt Cabana, and Orange Cassidy. His loss came to Jon Moxley and he also went to a time-limit draw with Jungle Boy.