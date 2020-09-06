Sunday, September 6, 2020

AEW All Out Results: Jon Moxley vs. MJF, Mimosa Mayhem, Matt Hardy

By Robert Lentini

AEW All Out aired live on PPV from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Jon Moxley put the AEW Championship on the line against MJF in the main event. Moxley’s finisher, the Paradigm Shift, was banned from the match. It was announced during tonight’s show that AEW Full Gear 2020 will air on November 7th.

All Out Results

  1. Joey Janela def. Serpentico (Buy In)
  2. Private Party def. Dark Order (Buy In)
  3. Big Swole def. Britt Baker
  4. Young Bucks def. Jurassic Express
  5. Lance Archer won the Casino Battle Royal
  6. Matt Hardy def. Sammy Guevara
  7. Hikaru Shida def. Thunder Rosa to retain the AEW Women’s Championship
  8. Natural Nightmares, Scorpio Sky, Matt Cardona def. Dark Order
  9. FTR def. Hangman Page & Kenny Omega to capture the AEW Tag Team Championships
  10. Orange Cassidy def. Chris Jericho in the Mimosa Mayhem match
  11. Jon Moxley def. MJF to retain the AEW Championship
Here are the takeaways from AEW All Out 2020:

Big Swole Won The Tooth And Nail Match

Britt Baker faced Big Swole in a Tooth and Nail match in the first bout of the night.

Match Recap: Big Swole showed up at the dentist office and bashed Rebel in the head. Baker snuck up behind Swole and hit her in the head with a framed picture. Baker tried to extract a tooth from Swole but she broke free. The action spilled outside and Baker hit Swole with a DDT on top of a dumpster. Back in the office, Swole bounced Britt’s face off a sink but Baker shrugged it off and hit a Swinging Neckbreaker for a two count. Big Swole stuck a syringe full of novacaine in Britt’s leg and then knocked her out with nitrous oxide for the victory.

Opinion: This was terrible. The only positive thing I can say is at least it was over quick. I have no idea how this ended up on the PPV and not the Buy In. It would been brutal for an episode of Dynamite and was an awful way to start off AEW’s biggest PPV of the year.

Young Bucks Defeated Jurassic Express In A Fun Match

The Young Bucks faced Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) tonight at All Out. Marko Stunt was ringside for the match.

Match Recap: Young Bucks took control early and isolated Luchasaurus in the corner. Luchasaurus connected with a Powerbomb and tagged in Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy hit Nick Jackson with a Hurricanrana on the entrance ramp and hopped back in the ring. Matt greeted Jungle Boy with three Northern Lights Suplexes and went for another one but it was botched and they both got tangled in the ropes. Matt brought Jungle Boy out of the ring and hit him with a Suplex over the barricade and onto the concrete floor.

Back in the ring, Nick tagged in and applied a Headlock to Jungle Boy. Nick hit Jungle Boy with a Double Stomp off the top rope and tagged in Matt. Jungle Boy tried to tag in Luchasaurus but Nick knocked Luchasaurus off the apron with a Superkick. Marko Stunt hit Nick with a cheap shot while the referee wasn’t looking.

Luchasaurus tagged in and leveled Matt and Nick with a couple of Clotheslines and followed it up with a Standing Moonsault. Luchasaurus sent Young Bucks out of the ring and hit a Moonsault off the apron. Nick Powerbombed Jungle Boy on the apron and planted Luchasaurus with a Destroyer. Matt booted away Marko’s crutch and hit him with a Superkick outside the ring.

Back in the ring, Matt tagged in as Nick Jackson hit a Swanton Bomb. Matt went for the cover but somehow Jungle Boy kicked out at two. Young Bucks went for the Meltzer Driver but Luchasaurus broke it up with a Chokeslam. Luchasaurus went for a springboard Splash and wound up landing in the crowd as Nick got out of the way. Young Bucks leveled Jungle Boy with stereo Superkicks but Jungle Boy kicked out again. Young Bucks followed it up with the BTE Trigger for the victory.

Lance Archer Won The Casino Battle Royal

Jake Hager, Christopher Daniels, The Blade, Rey Fenix competed in the first group of the Casino Battle Royal. Trent connected with a Tornado DDT on Fenix as Hager hit Blade with a shoulder tackle. Will Hobbs, Santana, Ortiz, Frankie Kazarian, Chuck Taylor entered the match next. Blade and Christopher Daniels were quickly eliminated as Santana and Ortiz stomped down Trent in the corner of the ring.

Billy Gunn, Pentagon Jr., Darby Allin, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks entered the Casino Battle Royal next. Darby got a pop from the crowd and sent Fenix out of the ring. Billy and Chuck Taylor were eliminated. Shawn Spears opted join commentary instead of making his way to the ring.

Eddie Kingston and The Butcher made their way to the ring and beat Frankie down. Sonny Kiss and Lance Archer entered the match next. Sonny Kiss eliminated Hager but but quickly got tossed out of the ring by Brian Cage. Hager leveled Sonny Kiss with a punch as Trent eliminated Santana.

Lance Archer eliminated Trent and Ortiz. Matt Sydal (formerly Evan Bourne in WWE) drew the joker card and was the last man in the match. Sydal made his way to the top rope and slipped to the canvas.

Pentagon and Frankie were the next two wrestlers eliminated. Cage hit Eddie Kingston with a German Suplex and then delivered a massive Clothesline to Archer. Darby Allin hit Cage with a Stunner and then eliminated Ricky Starks.

Starks dragged Darby out of the ring and launched him into the ring post. Starks put thumbtacks in a body bag and then placed Darby inside of it. Ricky zipped up the body bag and Brian Cage slammed Allin on the entrance ramp for the elimination. Sydal hit Spears with a Double Stomp on the apron and Shawn fell to the floor.

Will Hobbs planted Matt Sydal with a Spinebuster and then battled with Archer. Hobbs and Cage traded punches on the apron and Lance Archer eliminated them both a Dropkick. Butcher hit Archer with a Crossbody and battled with Sydal in the corner. Sydal eliminated Butcher but turned around into a Blackout from Archer. Eddie Kingston eliminated Sydal and then traded shots with Lance Archer on the apron. Archer Chokeslammed Kingston to the floor for the victory and earned a future shot at the AEW Championship.

