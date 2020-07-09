AEW Announces 4 Matches For Fight For The Fallen

Next week's episode of AEW Dynamite will be branded "Fight for the Fallen."

Next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite will be branded “Fight for the Fallen.” The show will raise money for COVID-19 relief. The Khan family has already donated $1 million as part of the fundraising efforts. The 2019 event raised money for victims of gun violence.

4 matches have been scheduled for next week’s show. The main event will be the previously postponed AEW World Title match originally scheduled for night 2 of Fyter Fest. Jon Moxley and Brian Cage will clash with Cage now the new FTW Champion.

AEW has also booked a TNT title match for the show. Cody will defend the belt against Sonny Kiss.

After being on the losing end of an 8-man tag this week on Dynamite, FTR will look to get back in the win column at Fight for the Fallen. They will take on the Lucha Bros in tag action on the show.

Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks will team up in 6-man action at Fight for the Fallen. They will take on all 3 members of Jurassic Express.

The full lineup for the show is below:

Jon Moxley (c) vs Brian Cage

Cody (c) vs Sonny Kiss

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs The Lucha Bros (Pentagon Jr. & Fenix)