AEW Announces Blood & Guts Themed Dynamite Episode, Special Match Advertised

AEW (All Elite Wrestling) has announced a special episode of their weekly television show, Dynamite, for next month.

During the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event in Chicago, IL, it was revealed that the March 25th episode of Dynamite will carry a special theme, Blood & Guts, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

It was also revealed in the announcement through the way of a video package that one giant covered cage with two rings for WarGames-like match.

Newark, NJ – Are you ready?

March 25th – @PruCenter

Get your tickets at https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ pic.twitter.com/uwXpmVPGhl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 1, 2020

The theme of the show is a reference to what WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon had to say during an earnings call with media outlets when questioned about AEW last July.

At the time, McMahon stated that WWE will not “do blood and guts and things of that nature, such as what is being done on our new potential competitor.”

The first-ever Steel Cage match under the AEW banner came earlier this month when Cody Rhodes beat Wardlow as part of his stipulations set out by Chris Jericho.

AEW Dynamite Schedule

March 4: Denver, CO

March 11: Salt Lake City, UT

March 18: Rochester, NY

March 25: Newark, NJ

April 1: Milwaukee, WI

April 8: St. Louis, MO

April 15: Boston, MA

April 22: Philadelphia, PA

April 29: Houston, TX

May 27: Las Vegas, NV

Cody Rhodes & Young Bucks On Orignal Name For TNT Show, Initial Meeting With Chris Jericho