AEW Announces First-Half Of The Brackets For TNT Title Tournament

AEW announced half of the brackets for the upcoming TNT Championship tournament last night on Dark. The other half of the bracket will be announced tonight on Dynamite. The 8-wrestler single-elimination tournament is set to begin on April 8th and is scheduled to conclude at Double or Nothing.

The left-side of the bracket is as follows:

Cody vs Shawn Spears

Darby Allin vs Sammy Guevara

Both matches are rematches from previous AEW PPV events. Darby Allin defeated Sammy Guevara at AEW Revolution. Cody defeated Shawn Spears at AEW All Out.

Now with the first set of Quarterfinal matches being announced.@Perfec10n vs. @CodyRhodes @sammyguevara vs. @DarbyAllin



What matches do you think will be in the second half?

Let us know!



The other half of the bracket will be announced tomorrow night on #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/ZNoOiRENkx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 31, 2020

AEW TNT Championship Tournament Announced

Tony Khan was quoted in a press release announcing the tournament.

“It’s been a privilege working with Kevin Reilly and TNT to bring fans the best live wrestling show week after week on AEW: DYNAMITE, especially during these tumultuous times,” said Tony Khan, president and CEO of AEW.

“I’m glad we’re now able to announce the TNT CHAMPIONSHIP. The first ever titleholder will be determined by an unforgettable tournament that fans will not want to miss, and that our wrestlers will be desperate to win. I’m excited for the announcement of the full bracket live on Dynamite this week. And, it’s only fitting that the champion and the title belt will carry the logo of the globally-respected TNT brand, and that they’ll represent not only AEW but also the great quality programming, massive reach, and storied history in the wrestling business that are all associated with TNT.”