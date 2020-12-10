AEW Announces Holiday Bash & New Year’s Smash Dynamite Episodes, Snoop Dogg Appearance

AEW is closing out 2020 and starting off 2021 with some special themed episodes of Dynamite.

On Wednesday’s show on TNT, All Elite Wrestling announced the episodes that will air over the next few weeks including the December 23rd edition will be titled AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash.

There had been some speculation as to what AEW would do with this show considering TNT is airing the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks game around the time that AEW would usually air.

So instead of moving AEW to a different night, TNT will be airing Dynamite immediately after the NBA game. Regarding the December 30th episode of Dynamite, it will be titled “New Year’s Smash: Night 1.”

Finally, the January 6th episode of Dynamite will be titled “New Year’s Bash: Night 2.” This show will feature an appearance by rap icon Snoop Dogg, who is coming off doing commentary for the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr fight that aired on pay-per-view a few weeks ago.

So while the December 23rd edition won’t be going directly head-to-head with WWE NXT for two straight hours, it will go up against the January 6th episode as normal.

That will be interesting to see how both shows do in the ratings that night as while AEW has this special episode, NXT will be presenting its New Year’s Evil theme.

During Wednesday’s episode of NXT, it was revealed that Finn Balor will be defending the NXT Title on the show next month, but his opponent has yet to be named. WWE did tease his possible opponent being Damian Priest, Kyle O’Reilly, or Karrion Kross.

