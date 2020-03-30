AEW Announces New TNT Championship, Tournament

All Elite Wrestling will soon introduce a new championship title: the AEW TNT Championship.

On Monday evening, All Elite Wrestling announced via a press release and on the latest episode of the “Road To” YouTube series that an eight-man tournament will kick off on the Wednesday, April 8th episode of Dynamite to crown its inaugural TNT Champion.

It was noted that the single-elimination tournament will feature the biggest names in AEW all vying for the inaugural TNT championship belt.

Competitors in the first half of the tournament bracket will be revealed this Tuesday, March 31, on AEW’s YouTube show, AEW Dark.

The second half of the bracket will be announced this Wednesday, April 1, during the live AEW Dynamite show on TNT.

The finals of the tournament will take place at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event on Saturday, May 23, in Las Vegas.

“It’s been a privilege working with Kevin Reilly and TNT to bring fans the best live wrestling show week after week on AEW: DYNAMITE, especially during these tumultuous times,” said Tony Khan, president and CEO of AEW.

“I’m glad we’re now able to announce the TNT CHAMPIONSHIP. The first ever titleholder will be determined by an unforgettable tournament that fans will not want to miss, and that our wrestlers will be desperate to win. I’m excited for the announcement of the full bracket live on Dynamite this week. And, it’s only fitting that the champion and the title belt will carry the logo of the globally-respected TNT brand, and that they’ll represent not only AEW but also the great quality programming, massive reach, and storied history in the wrestling business that are all associated with TNT.”

The AEW TNT Championship is the latest show of solidarity between All Elite Wrestling and its cable television partner. Just three months after the premiere of AEW Dynamite, AEW and TNT entered into a new longterm partnership that will keep the show on the network through 2023.