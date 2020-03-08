AEW Announces Teams For “Blood & Guts” Match

AEW has announced the teams for Blood and Guts.

All Elite Wrestling will reveal the rules for the upcoming “Blood and Guts” match this Wednesday on Dynamite. The promotion revealed the participants in the match today, however.

The 2-ring steel cage match will pit two teams against each other: The Elite and the Inner Circle.

Assuming the match graphic is depicting the members of each team, Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz will represent the Inner Circle while Cody Rhodes, Adam “Hangman” Page, Kenny Omega and Matt & Nick Jackson will represent the Elite in the match.

The Blood and Guts match will take place on Wednesday, March 25th, 2020. The show will emanate from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

AEW Upcoming Schedule

The following matches are scheduled for Dynamite this week:

Cody vs Ortiz

MJF & the Butcher and the Blade vs Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy, Marko Stunt & Luchasaurus)

Joey Janela & Private Party vs The Death Triangle

Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs Hangman Page & TBD

The show will emanate from the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah, USA. The following week AEW will broadcast from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York.