AEW Announces Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament

AEW has made a special announcement that will feature wrestlers from its women’s roster.

During Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT, All Elite Wrestling announced that there would be a women’s tag team tournament taking place this summer.

“The AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament: The Deadly Draw” features all of the top women wrestlers in the company. Although not a lot of information was released about this tournament, what is known is that it will include 16 women and 8 teams.

As of this writing, there’s no word on the format of the tournament or what the winners will receive. Check out the promo that aired on Dynamite to hype the tournament below:

Coming this Summer | 16 Women | 8 Teams

It's the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament: The Deadly Draw



Who will step up? Let us know your team predictions using the hashtag #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/FtmtAPtOQc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 23, 2020

Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes had been teasing something big for the women’s division and this appears to be what she had been hinting towards. She is currently one-half of the Nightmare Sisters tag duo with Allie.

AEW released the latest talent rankings on Wednesday and there was no movement in the women’s division. Although AEW does have several female wrestlers under contract there are some who are unavailable at the moment.

AEW Women’s Division

AEW Women’s Champion: Hikaru Shida (14-1)

Nyla Rose (7-2) Big Swole (5-3) Penelope Ford (4-4) Kris Statlander (4-4) (injured) Britt Baker (4-4) (injured) (role model)

