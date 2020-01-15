AEW Bash at the Beach Dynamite Preview (1/15/20)

AEW Bash at the Beach kicks off Wednesday night in Miami, FL

AEW Bash at the Beach kicks off tonight with a special edition of AEW Dynamite live from Miami, FL. If you’re in the area, limited tickets are still available at AEWTix.com.

Bash at the Beach is being billed as a 9-day “fan extravaganza” that continues next week aboard Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise. It’s part of AEW’s broader strategy to keep things interesting in between the company’s quarterly pay-per-views.

AEW Bash at the Beach Card

AEW is promoting the following matches for tonight’s broadcast:

A #1 Contenders Match has been announced to determine the next challengers to SCU’s AEW World Tag Team championships. It will be The Young Bucks vs. Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. Santana & Ortiz vs. Best Friends.

After turning down Chris Jericho’s invitation to join the Inner Circle last week, Jon Moxley will square off against the faction’s resident blue chipper, Sammy Guevara. Guevara vows to show Moxley how foolish he was to snub Le Champion.

PAC vs. Darby Allin in singles action.

Diamond Dallas Page returns to action when he teams with Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall. They’ll face Maxwell J. Friedman, The Butcher & The Blade

Top-ranked female competitor Hikaru Shida teams with Kris Statlander against Awesome Kong & Mel of the Nightmare Collective.

Cody Rhodes will also respond to MJF’s stipulations. Is Cody willing to jump through MJF’s hoops in order to get his hands on his former protege?

Join us here tonight night for our AEW Bash at the Beach Results & Takeaways.