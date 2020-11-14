Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb Signed For Dynamite, 13 Matches For Dark

AEW has booked an NWA Women’s Championship rematch between Serena Deeb and Thunder Rosa for AEW Dynamite next week. Deeb recently defeated Rosa for the title on a UWN show and then successfully defended it against Allysin Kay on the AEW Full Gear Buy-In show. Following the title defense, Rosa appeared on the ramp and appeared to challenged Deeb for a rematch.

Thunder Rosa recently confirmed that she is under contract with the NWA through 2021. She also spoke about the developing relationship between the NWA and AEW during a recent interview.

- Advertisement -

“The working relationship is there, I’m returning, I wasn’t expecting to return so quickly. Yes, I think Billy [Corgan] and Tony [Khan] have been talking. They are very happy with my performance so far,” Rosa said to Sportskeeda. “I hope, knock on wood, it continues. It’s going well for me. We are putting NWA name on a broader platform, which is the goal at the end of the day.”

Rosa is also booked on Dark this week to face the winner of Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport women’s tournament, Lindsay Snow (making her AEW debut).

Meanwhile, AEW announced they had signed Serena Deeb to a contract back in September. Deeb had been a trainer at the WWE Performance Center before being furloughed and eventually released this spring.

AEW Announces Matches For Dark

AEW has also announced the following matches for Tuesday’s edition of Dark: