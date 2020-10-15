AEW Champion Jon Moxley Plans To Wrestle Into His 50’s & Won’t Return To WWE

Jon Moxley says he plans to wrestle for at least another decade and expects to retire in All Elite Wrestling.

AEW’s reigning World Champion spoke with Jim Alexander of ReelTalker.com this week to promote the AEW Dynamite Anniversary special. Moxley spoke about his time in AEW thus far, his new movie Cagefighter and more.

When asked if he has any plans to wrestle for WWE before retiring, Moxley made it clear – he will “definitely” finish his career in AEW.

“I’ve become great friends with Tony Kahn, who is a great dude and the most successful promoter outside of Vince in many years,” he said. “We’ve been able to create something as a team and to get through the challenge of this pandemic, and well, stay alive [as a promotion]. I’m incredibly proud of everybody.”

Moxley is the face of AEW, but also competes for New Japan Pro Wrestling and other companies, such as Bloodsport this past weekend. His AEW contract allows him the flexibility to work elsewhere, but the Jacksonville-based promotion will “definitely always” be his home.

“It’s just done so much for me, and I’ve done everything I could to help build the brand and solidify it as a legit alternative,” he said of AEW. “It’s vital to the wrestling industry that AEW be successful. I don’t see that changing ever. I have loyalty to the people who treat me well and they have treated me extremely well.”

As for how long he plans to continue wrestling, the 34-year-old Moxley says he’d like to wrestle into his 50’s.

“I’d like to wrestle till I’m in my 50’s, hopefully,” Moxley said. “Whatever that means? I don’t know.”

Visit ReelTalker.com to check out their full interview with AEW Champion Jon Moxley.