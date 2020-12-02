Tuesday, December 1, 2020

AEW Trios Championships Planned for Next Year

By Michael Reichlin
AEW
AEW

All Elite Wrestling is considering introducing a new set of championship titles next year. AEW President Tony Khan commented on these plans during Tuesday’s Winter is Coming Media Briefing. Khan said he is considering AEW Trios Championships and that it’s “on the agenda” for the future.

AEW currently has four sanctioned championships, including:

  • AEW World Championship (held by Jon Moxley)
  • TNT Championship (held by Darby Allin)
  • AEW Women’s Championship (held by Hikaru Shida)
  • World Tag Team Championships (held by the Young Bucks)
In addition to these belts, there are multiple unsanctioned titles in the AEW universe, including the Brian Cage’s FTW Championship and Serena Deeb’s NWA Women’s Championship. There’s also MJF’s Dynamite Diamond Ring, which is up for grabs this week at Winter is Coming.

Fans have been speculating about AEW trios championships over the past few months. AEW has no shortage of 3-man teams, with a dozen teams that could contend for trios belts.

  • The Elite
  • Best Friends & Orange Cassidy
  • Jurassic Express
  • Death Triangle
  • Eddie Kingston, The Butcher & The Blade
  • Team Taz
  • The Dark Order
  • SCU
  • The Nightmare Family
  • The Inner Circle
  • Hardy Party (Matt Hardy & Private Party)
  • FTR & Shawn Spears

Discussion: Should AEW create Trios Championships?

