AEW Dark Preview (12/22): Miro, Rey Fenix, Thunder Rosa In Action

All Wrestling Wrestling presents a new episode of AEW Dark this Tuesday night at 7PM (Eastern) on the AEW YouTube channel.

This week’s Dark features in-ring action from Miro, Rey Fenix, Thunder Rosa and more. Here’s the full card

Dark Order (Colt Cabana, 5 & 10) vs. Fuego Del Sol, Aaron Solow & Ray Jaz

Peter Avalon vs. Mike Verna

Bear Country vs. Jurassic Express

Rey Fenix vs. Danny Limelight

Lee Johnson vs. Stu Grayson

Kilynn King vs. Alex Gracia

Miro vs. Sonny Kiss

Madi Wrenkowski vs. Leyla Hirsch

Thunder Rosa vs. Jazmin Allure

Matt Sydal vs. Serpentico

Nyla Rose vs. Tesha Price

Terrence & Terrell Hughes vs. The Gunn Club

Vertvixen vs. Red Velvet

Plus, Dr. Britt Baker hosts The Waiting Room with special guest, Serena Deeb.

