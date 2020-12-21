AEW Dark Preview (12/22): Miro, Rey Fenix, Thunder Rosa In Action

All Wrestling Wrestling presents a new episode of AEW Dark this Tuesday night at 7PM (Eastern) on the AEW YouTube channel.
This week’s Dark features in-ring action from Miro, Rey Fenix, Thunder Rosa and more. Here’s the full card
- Dark Order (Colt Cabana, 5 & 10) vs. Fuego Del Sol, Aaron Solow & Ray Jaz
- Peter Avalon vs. Mike Verna
- Bear Country vs. Jurassic Express
- Rey Fenix vs. Danny Limelight
- Lee Johnson vs. Stu Grayson
- Kilynn King vs. Alex Gracia
- Miro vs. Sonny Kiss
- Madi Wrenkowski vs. Leyla Hirsch
- Thunder Rosa vs. Jazmin Allure
- Matt Sydal vs. Serpentico
- Nyla Rose vs. Tesha Price
- Terrence & Terrell Hughes vs. The Gunn Club
- Vertvixen vs. Red Velvet
Plus, Dr. Britt Baker hosts The Waiting Room with special guest, Serena Deeb.
Check out our preview for Wednesday’s special AEW Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite: