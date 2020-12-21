Home Wrestling News AEW AEW Dark Preview (12/22): Miro, Rey Fenix, Thunder Rosa In Action

AEW Dark Preview (12/22): Miro, Rey Fenix, Thunder Rosa In Action

By
Michael Reichlin
-

All Wrestling Wrestling presents a new episode of AEW Dark this Tuesday night at 7PM (Eastern) on the AEW YouTube channel.

This week’s Dark features in-ring action from Miro, Rey Fenix, Thunder Rosa and more. Here’s the full card

  • Dark Order (Colt Cabana, 5 & 10) vs. Fuego Del Sol, Aaron Solow & Ray Jaz
  • Peter Avalon vs. Mike Verna
  • Bear Country vs. Jurassic Express
  • Rey Fenix vs. Danny Limelight
  • Lee Johnson vs. Stu Grayson
  • Kilynn King vs. Alex Gracia
  • Miro vs. Sonny Kiss
  • Madi Wrenkowski vs. Leyla Hirsch
  • Thunder Rosa vs. Jazmin Allure
  • Matt Sydal vs. Serpentico
  • Nyla Rose vs. Tesha Price
  • Terrence & Terrell Hughes vs. The Gunn Club
  • Vertvixen vs. Red Velvet

Plus, Dr. Britt Baker hosts The Waiting Room with special guest, Serena Deeb.

