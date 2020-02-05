AEW Double Or Nothing 2020: May 23rd From Las Vegas at MGM Grand

AEW going 'Double or Nothing' once again

AEW Double or Nothing returns to Las Vegas Saturday night, May 23rd from the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The news was first reported by Sports Illustrated Wednesday afternoon.

AEW President Tony Khan told SI’s Justin Barrasso that the success of last year’s AEW Double or Nothing led to the launch of Dynamite, the promotion’s weekly flagship television show on TNT.

“It’s been an incredible run, and only fitting that we return to Las Vegas to celebrate our one year anniversary with AEW’s marquee event,” said Tony Khan. “On Saturday, May 23, Double or Nothing is back for round two at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Last year’s event changed the world of wrestling, and this year the stakes will be even higher.”

Tickets for AEW Double or Nothing go on sale next Friday, February 14th at AEWTIX.com and AXS.com.

Double or Nothing 2019 was the first pay-per-view event presented by All Elite Wrestling. Since then, we’ve seen the development of AEW’s quarterly PPV calendar, which also includes the events All Out, Full Gear and Revolution. In addition to these pay-per-view events, AEW has held several other ‘special’ shows including Fyter Fest, Fight for the Fallen and Bash at the Beach.

The first AEW Revolution takes place later this month on Saturday, February 29th from Chicago, IL.