AEW Double Or Nothing Is Happening, But Not In Las Vegas

AEW's next pay-per-view is happening, but with some changes

All Elite Wrestling has provided an update on its upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

There has been some uncertainty surrounding the event due to the Coronavirus pandemic. According to AEW, the show will still take place on Saturday, May 23rd. However, it will no longer take place from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. A new location has yet to be announced, but there will be no fans in attendance.

The new location will be revealed in the weeks ahead, with the specifics to be determined using the latest guidance of national and global health authorities.

AEW Double or Double or Nothing will be available for purchase via BR Live, iN DEMAND cable operators, DirecTV, DISH. AEW fans outside the United States can order via the FITE streaming service.

Refunds are being issued for people who purchased tickets to Double or Nothing and the AEW Dynamite taping scheduled for the following Wednesday.

A statement issued by AEW reads:

“As illustrated in our mission statement, the safety and well-being of our fans and talent is always our top priority. AEW is grateful to MGM Grand Hotel and Resorts and everyone close to and within the AEW family – including fans – for their patience and understanding, and sends thanks around the world to healthcare and other frontline workers who are answering the call to protect and serve their communities.”

The MGM Grand website lists AEW Double or Nothing as being postponed to May 29, 2021.

Double or Nothing Impacted

As of this writing, the only match announced for AEW Double or Nothing is the finals of the AEW TNT Championship tournament.

AEW has not revealed the next challengers to its top champions. As of this writing, Jake Hager (4-0 this year) is the #1 contender to Jon Moxley’s AEW World Championship. Hikaru Shida (7-1) is the top ranked female, while The Dark Order (5-0) are the top-seeded tag team.

Many of AEW’s storylines have been up-ended due to the Coronavirus situation. The Blood and Guts double cage match scheduled for last month was postponed indefinitely. The consequences of that battle between The Elite and The Inner Circle would have certainly impacted AEW storylines in the build to Double or Nothing.

AEW recently held Dynamite TV tapings from Georgia. The company has many more weeks of shows ready to air, however, they worked with a skeleton crew. This also certainly impacted what was originally planned for the pay-per-view.