AEW Dynamite: Bash At The Beach Results & 6 Takeaways (1/15)

6 Hangman & Omega Earned A Title Shot Next Week

Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent), The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Santana & Ortiz, and Kenny Omega & Hangman Page battled to determine the #1 contender for the AEW Tag Team Championships.

Match Recap: Kenny Omega got an enormous reaction from the crowd when he tagged into the match. Santana and Ortiz took control of the match as the crowd loudly chanted “this is awesome!”. Best Friends hit Omega with the Strong Zero but the Young Bucks broke it up. Hangman Page tagged himself in and pissed the Young Bucks. Omega & Hangman connected with the V-Trigger and Buckshot Lariat combo to win the match. Hangman Page and Kenny Omega will battle SCU for the AEW Tag Team Championship next week on Dynamite.

Opinion: The energy from the crowd was absolutely incredible for this match. I’ve enjoyed the story being told with Hangman Page recently. He has slowly been separating himself from The Elite and is rarely on the same page as his tag partner, Kenny Omega. It will be interesting to see what happens during next week’s title match.