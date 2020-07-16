Demo God Delivers: AEW Tops NXT In Viewership & Demo (7/15)

Viewership data is in for this week’s battle in the WWE NXT vs. AEW Dynamite Wednesday Night War.

Dynamite won the night in total viewers and in the key 18-49 demo. This snapped their three-week losing streak. NXT ranked #49th for the night while Dynamite was in the top 5.

The Demo God doubled NXT in the demo. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) July 16, 2020

Here is the breakdown of the live and same-night DVR viewership, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

WWE NXT Viewership

NXT on the USA Network averaged 631,000 viewers, down last week’s 759,000. In the 18-49 demo, they drew a 0.14 rating, down from 0.20 last week.

Cameron Grimes vs. Damian Priest, Keith Lee defended the NXT and North American Titles against Dominik Dijakovic, NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai defending against Tegan Nox was featured on the card.

AEW Dynamite Viewership

AEW Dynamite on TNT was watched by 788,000 viewers, up from the 715,000 viewers last week. In the 18-49 demo, Dynamite pulled in a 0.29 rating, up from the 0.28 rating that the show did last week.

Dynamite featured The Elite (Kenny Omega and Young Bucks) vs. Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, and Marko Stunt), Lucha Brothers vs. FTR, AEW TNT Champion Cody vs. Sonny Kiss, and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage with Taz.