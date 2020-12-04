Friday, December 4, 2020
AEW Dynamite To Be Preempted Christmas Week

The NBA will cause a change to AEW Dynamite later this month

By Andrew Ravens
AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite

It appears that the AEW Dynamite episode to air during Christmas week will have to change dates thanks to the NBA, which released its regular season schedule on Friday. 

During the reveal of the schedule, it was confirmed that the Milwaukee Bucks vs. the Boston Celtics will take place on Wednesday, December 23 at 7:30 pm ET and live air on TNT. AEW usually airs at 8 pm ET every Wednesday night. As a result, the show will have to be moved.

This also means that WWE NXT will go unopposed on this night. The good news for AEW, this will be the only time that they’ll have to deal with this issue until the NBA playoffs start. 

As of this writing, AEW has not announced a new date for the December 23 show, but that will likely change in the near future. 

AEW has already announced several matches and segments for next week’s episode of Dynamite. 

Among things set for the show include FTR facing The Varsity Blondes (Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr), Orange Cassidy vs. MJF for the Dynamite Diamond Ring, and Sting speaking for the first time about his promotional debut. 



