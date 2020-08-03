AEW Dynamite Episodes To Be Preempted By The NBA On TNT

Several upcoming episodes of AEW Dynamite will be preempted by NBA basketball games on TNT.

WarnerMedia announced the following schedule change for the August 19th, August 26th, and September 16th shows:

The Wednesday, August 19th Dynamite episode will air on Saturday, August 22nd at 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT

The Wednesday, August 26th Dynamite episode will air Thursday, August 27th at 8:00pm ET/PT

The Wednesday, September 16th Dynamite episode will air Thursday, September 17th at 8:00pm ET/PT

The episode of AEW Dynamite that airs on Saturday, August 22nd will act as a “lead-in” (with an hour of overlap) to NXT Takeover XXX, which kicks off at 7pm that night on the WWE Network.

The preemptions will not affect the All Out go-home or post-show episodes.

It will be interesting to see how AEW Dynamite and NXT television viewership is impacted by these changes. NXT should see a significant uptick in viewership by airing in its usual time slot without direct competition from AEW. Dynamite will have three shows without the NXT opposition, but airing on different nights than fans are used to will not help matters.