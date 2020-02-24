AEW Dynamite Headed To Houston, TX In April

Another Monday means another new date and location for an upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

The promotion announced via Twitter that AEW Dynamite is heading to Houston, Texas at the Fertita Center on April 29. Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at AEWTix.com.

The arena has a max capacity of 8,000 approximately people, which is in line with the other arenas that AEW is airing their television show from.

“It’s our Houston debut! HOUSTON, TX – Are you ready for us? Wednesday, March 29th – #AEWDynamite will be at the Fertita Center at the @UHouston. Tickets go live THIS FRIDAY, Feb 28th at 11am CST and start at $30! Visit http://AEWTIX.com for full event details.”

This week’s show takes place in Kansas City, MO at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena and it’s slated to be a big show. It will be the go-home for Saturday’s Revolution pay-per-view event, the first special of the new year for All Elite Wrestling.

AEW Dynamite Schedule

The following is an updated look at the AEW Dynamite touring schedule through the end of April 2020:

February 26: Kansas City, MO

March 4: Denver, CO

March 11: Salt Lake City, UT

March 18: Rochester, NY

March 25: Newark, NJ

April 1: Milwaukee, WI

April 8: St. Louis, MO

April 15: Boston, MA

April 22: Philadelphia, PA

April 29: Houston, TX

May 27: Las Vegas, NV

