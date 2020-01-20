AEW Dynamite Headed To Rochester, New York In March

AEW Dynamite is headed to a new city as All Elite Wrestling has announced the host venue for an upcoming episode of the weekly television show.

The promotion announced on Monday that AEW Dynamite is heading to Rochester, New York at the Blue Cross Arena on March 18th. Tickets for both shows go on sale this Friday at AEWTix.com.

The arena has a max capacity of 13,000 approximately people, which is in line with the other arenas that AEW is airing their television show from.

“#AEWDynamite is coming to the Blue Cross Arena when All Elite Wrestling makes its Empire State debut on Wed, March 18th! Tickets go on sale THIS FRIDAY, January 24th at Noon Eastern Time. For tickets visit http://AEWTIX.com.”

AEW Dynamite Schedule

Starting next week, it’s expected that All Elite Wrestling will begin announcing venues for the month of April. The following is an updated look at the AEW Dynamite touring schedule through the end of March 2020:

January 22: taped from Jericho cruise

January 29: Cleveland, OH

February 5: Huntsville, AL

February 12: Austin, TX

February 19: Atlanta, GA

February 26: Kansas City, MO

March 4: Denver, CO

March 11: Salt Lake City, UT

March 18: Rochester, NY

Last week, it was announced that AEW Dynamite has been extended through 2023 by the media company to remain on the air every week on TNT.