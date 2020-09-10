Thursday, September 10, 2020

AEW Dynamite Hits 1 Million Viewers For All Out Fallout, Sets 2020 High

Ratings are in

By Andrew Ravens
AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite

Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place averaged 1.016 million viewers, up from 928,000 last week. This was the most-watched episode of the year and their best number since the October 16th episode last year that did 1.014 million viewers. 

The show did a 0.37 rating in the Adults 18-49 demographic, which was up from last week’s 0.36, and finished #7 on cable for the evening.

This was the fourth consecutive week that AEW ran unopposed and without direct competition from WWE NXT, which aired on Tuesday night on the USA Network. 

This episode went up against competition from NBA and NHL playoffs. Both did good numbers. Next week’s episode of Dynamite could air in its normal day and time slot, but we won’t know for sure until Monday.

If the series between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets ends in 6 games on Monday then Dynamite will air on Wednesday at 8pm ET. However, if the series goes to 7 games then the regular weekly Dynamite episode will air at 8pm ET on Thursday night. 

AEW will also air a one-hour edition of Dynamite, which will air following the Wednesday NBA game at around midnight.

