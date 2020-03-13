AEW Dynamite In Jacksonville Still On Despite Coronavirus Ruling, Adam Page’s Funny Statement

AEW Dynamite In Jacksonville Still On Despite Coronavirus Ruling

For now, the latest location for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT is still on.

There have been several changes within all industries due to the coronavirus pandemic. Originally, AEW was going to run Rochester, NY next week for their weekly television show but it was moved to Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.

On Friday, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced that the city is suspending all events and gatherings at city facilities. This decision came after the COVID-19 outbreak hit Duval County this week.

TIAA Bank Field, which is one of the impacted venues on the list, is connected to Daily’s Place, the location of where Dynamite will be held.

After the announcement by the Mayor, this caused speculation as to whether next week’s Dynamite episode would take place. However, Dave Meltzer provided an update as to where things stand right now.

He did so when he reported on Twitter this afternoon that Wednesday’s episode is still on for Daily’s Place in Jacksonville.

“Just a note from AEW, Wednesday’s show at Daily’s Place is still on. Things are still having to be worked out as far as details go but it will have to be without fans,” Meltzer wrote.

Adam Page Shares Funny Changes

Adam Page took to social media to address the ongoing virus. It’s supposed to be a funny press release, which it is.

It actually notes in the header text, “Typed onto a piece of paper by an AEW errand boy at the drunken behest of Hangman Adam Page”. You can read it here:

