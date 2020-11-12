Thursday, November 12, 2020

AEW Dynamite New Cold Open, Matches For Next Week

By Michael Reichlin
AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite premiered a new opening video package this week, along with refreshed on-screen graphics. Below is the new cold open video:

Several matches and segments have been announced for next week’s Dynamite broadcast. They include:

  • PAC vs. The Blade
  • Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian
  • The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight (Non-Title Match)
  • Darby Allin & Cody Rhodes vs. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks
Plus, the MJF takes the Inner Circle to Las Vegas. As seen in the backstage photo from this week’s Dynamite, there are a lot of dynamics at play within this new incarnation of Chris Jericho’s faction.

Below are some of the new aforementioned match graphics:

