AEW Dynamite New Cold Open, Matches For Next Week

AEW Dynamite premiered a new opening video package this week, along with refreshed on-screen graphics. Below is the new cold open video:
Several matches and segments have been announced for next week’s Dynamite broadcast. They include:
- PAC vs. The Blade
- Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian
- The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight (Non-Title Match)
- Darby Allin & Cody Rhodes vs. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks
Plus, the MJF takes the Inner Circle to Las Vegas. As seen in the backstage photo from this week’s Dynamite, there are a lot of dynamics at play within this new incarnation of Chris Jericho’s faction.
Below are some of the new aforementioned match graphics: