NXT Halloween Havoc Tops AEW Dynamite In Viewership (10/28)

WWE’s decision to revive the classic WCW Halloween Havoc theme brought the NXT brand a rare viewership victory over AEW Dynamite.

Wednesday’s NXT Halloween Havoc special topped AEW in viewership, however Dynamite retained an edge in the Adults 18-49 demograhpic. Here is the breakdown, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

AEW: 781,000 viewers, 0.32 rating (12th on cable for the night)

781,000 viewers, 0.32 rating (12th on cable for the night) NXT: 826,000 viewers, 0.25 rating (21st on cable for the night)

For comparison, Monday’s post-Hell in a Cell episode of WWE Raw averaged 1.732 million viewers with a 0.51 rating.

The last time NXT had higher viewership than AEW Dynamite was back on July 8th for Night 2 of the Great American Bash. Clearly, NXT is on to something with these [WCW] branded shows.

