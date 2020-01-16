AEW Dynamite & NXT TV Viewership (1/15)

Viewership data is in for this week’s battle in the WWE NXT vs. AEW Dynamite Wednesday Night War.

This week, AEW won in total viewers. It was close in every demographic group except Adults 50+, where NXT had a significant edge as they usually do.

Here is the breakdown of the live and same-night DVR viewership, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

WWE NXT Viewership

NXT on the USA Network averaged 700,000 viewers, which is down from 721,000 last week. In the 18-49 demo, they drew a 0.21, up from 0.19 the previous week.

The episode featured Isaiah Scott took on Lio Rush and Tyler Breeze in NXT Cruiserweight Title Qualifying Triple Threat Match, Kushida & Alex Shelley battle Grizzled Young Veterans and Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne faced Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster in second-round matches of the Dusty Rhodes Classic tag team tournament and a #1 Contender’s Battle Royal for Women’s Title Match at NXT TakeOver: Portland.

There was also a reunion between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano after mixing it up with The Undisputed Era.

AEW Dynamite Viewership

AEW Dynamite on TNT was watched by 940,000 viewers, essentially even with 947,000 last week. In the 18-49 demo, Dynamite pulled in a 0.38 rating, up from the 0.36 rating that the show did last week.

Dynamite saw Sammy Guevara vs. Jon Moxley, DDP, Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall vs. MJF and The Butcher & The BladeKris Statlander and Hikaru Shida vs. Mel and Brandi Rhodes, PAC vs. Darby Allin, The Young Bucks vs. “Hangman” Adam Page & Kenny Omega vs. Santana & Ortiz vs. Best Friends in a Fatal 4-Way Match to earn future title shot.

This week’s episode of AEW and WWE NXT marked the second head-to-head battle in viewership for the new year.

Next week’s battle will be very interesting to see which show wins the ratings battle as AEW Dynamite will be taped while the talents are on the Chris Jericho cruise.

