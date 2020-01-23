AEW Dynamite & NXT TV Viewership (1/22)

Viewership data is in for this week’s battle in the WWE NXT vs. AEW Dynamite Wednesday Night War.

This week, AEW won in total viewers. It was close in every demographic group except Adults 50+, where NXT had a significant edge as they usually do.

Here is the breakdown of the live and same-night DVR viewership, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

WWE NXT Viewership

NXT on the USA Network averaged 769,000 viewers, which is up from 700,000 last week. In the 18-49 demo, they drew a 0.24, up from 0.21 the previous week.

The episode featured NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong defends against Keith Lee, The BroserWeights (Matt Riddle, Pete Dunne) vs. Imperium (Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel), and The Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson, James Drake) vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish).

AEW Dynamite Viewership

AEW Dynamite on TNT was watched by 871,000 viewers, down from the 940,000 last week. In the 18-49 demo, Dynamite pulled in a 0.35 rating, down from the 0.38 rating that the show did last week.

AEW Dynamite was taped the night before as the talents are on the Chris Jericho cruise. Matches for this show included AEW World Tag Team Champions SCU vs. Hangman Page and Kenny Omega, PAC vs. Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Santana, and Ortiz vs. Jurassic Express, and MJF vs. Joey Janela.

Next week’s battle will be very interesting to see which show wins the ratings battle as AEW Dynamite will be back to normal.