AEW Dynamite & NXT TV Viewership (1/29)







Viewership data is in for this week’s battle in the WWE NXT vs. AEW Dynamite Wednesday Night War.

This week, AEW won in total viewers. It was close in every demographic group except Adults 50+, where NXT had a significant edge as they usually do.

Here is the breakdown of the live and same-night DVR viewership, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

WWE NXT Viewership

NXT on the USA Network averaged 712,000 viewers, which is down from 769,000 last week. In the 18-49 demo, they drew a 0.22 rating, down from 0.24 the previous week.

The episode featured The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle in Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals, Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai, Finn Balor defeats Trent Seven, Dominik Dijakovic defeats Damian Priest, and there was a contract signing for the Tommaso Ciampa-Adam Cole NXT Title Match at NXT TakeOver: Portland.

AEW Dynamite Viewership

AEW Dynamite on TNT was watched by 828,000 viewers, down from the 871,000 last week. In the 18-49 demo, Dynamite pulled in a 0.34 rating, down from the 0.35 rating that the show did last week.

AEW Dynamite featured matches such as Kip Sabian (w/ Penelope Ford) vs. Cody Rhodes (w/ Arn Anderson), The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher and The Blade (w/ The Bunny), AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, Santana and Ortiz vs. Darby Allin and Private Party

Next week’s battle will be very interesting to see which show wins the ratings battle as NXT will be getting closer to their next special, TakeOver: Portland while AEW edges closer to Revolution.





