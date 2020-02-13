AEW Dynamite & NXT TV Viewership (2/12)

Viewership data is in for this week’s battle in the WWE NXT vs. AEW Dynamite Wednesday Night War.

This week, AEW won in total viewers. It was close in every demographic group except Adults 50+, where NXT had a significant edge as they usually do.

Here is the breakdown of the live and same-night DVR viewership, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

WWE NXT Viewership

NXT on the USA Network averaged 757,000 viewers, which is down from 770,000 last week. In the 18-49 demo, they drew a 0.24 rating, up from the 0.22 rating the previous week.

The episode featured Lio Rush vs. Angel Garza with the winner to become the No. 1 contender to the NXT Cruiserweight Title, Roderick Strong vs. Bronson Reed, Dakota Kai vs. Candice LeRae, Johnny Gargano vs. Cameron Grimes, and NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Kushida in a non-title match.

AEW Dynamite Viewership

AEW Dynamite on TNT was watched by 817,000 viewers, down from the 928,000 viewers last week. In the 18-49 demo, Dynamite pulled in a 0.30 rating, down from the 0.36 rating that the show did last week.

AEW Dynamite featured matches such as MJF vs. Jungle Boy, Sammy Guevara vs. Dustin Rhodes, Jon Moxley vs. Santana, AEW Tag Team Champions Adam Page and Kenny Omega vs. SCU, and Riho vs. Nyla Rose for the AEW Women’s Title.

Next week’s battle will be very interesting to see which show wins the ratings battle as NXT will be getting closer to their next special, TakeOver: Portland while AEW edges closer to Revolution.