AEW Dynamite & NXT TV Viewership (2/19)

Viewership data is in for this week’s battle in the WWE NXT vs. AEW Dynamite Wednesday Night War. AEW won in total viewers. It was close in every demographic group except Adults 50+, where NXT tied with AEW with a 0.38.

Here is the breakdown of the live and same-night DVR viewership, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

WWE NXT Viewership

NXT on the USA Network averaged 794,000 viewers, which is up from 757,000 last week. In the 18-49 demo, they drew a 0.25 rating, up from the 0.24 rating the previous week.

The episode featured The Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin defended against Lio Rush, Kayden Carter vs. Chelsea Green, and the fallout from NXT TakeOver: Portland.

AEW Dynamite Viewership

AEW Dynamite on TNT was watched by 893,000 viewers, up from the 817,000 viewers last week. In the 18-49 demo, Dynamite pulled in a 0.31 rating, up from the 0.30 rating that the show did last week.

AEW Dynamite featured matches such as Cody Rhodes vs. Wardlow in the first-ever Steel Cage Match in AEW history, Jeff Cobb vs. Jon Moxley, #1 Contenders’ Tag Team Battle Royal, and AEW World Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. The Luca Bros.

Next week’s battle will be very interesting to see which show wins the ratings battle as AEW edges closer to Revolution.