AEW Dynamite & NXT TV Viewership (2/26)

Viewership data is in for this week’s battle in the WWE NXT vs. AEW Dynamite Wednesday Night War. AEW won in total viewers. It was close in every demographic group including the +50 which AEW won as well.

Here is the breakdown of the live and same-night DVR viewership, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

WWE NXT Viewership

NXT on the USA Network averaged 717,000 viewers, which is down from 794,000 last week. In the 18-49 demo, they drew a 0.23 rating, down from the 0.25 rating the previous week.

The episode featured Charlotte Flair returned to the NXT ring to take on Bianca Belair, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Austin Theory, Dominik Dijakovic vs. Cameron Grimes, Killian Dain vs. Bronson Reed, The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) vs. The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake) (w/Jaxson Ryker).

AEW Dynamite Viewership

AEW Dynamite on TNT was watched by 865,000 viewers, down from the 893,000 viewers last week. In the 18-49 demo, Dynamite pulled in a 0.30 rating, down from the 0.31 rating that the show did last week.

AEW Dynamite featured such as Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho weigh-in for their title match, The Butcher and The Blade vs. Best Friends, PAC vs. Kenny Omega, Jurassic Express vs. Santana, Ortiz and Sammy Guevara.

Next week’s battle will be very interesting to see which show wins the ratings battle as the fallout from AEW Revolution will take place.