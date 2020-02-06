AEW Dynamite & NXT TV Viewership (2/5)

Viewership data is in for this week’s battle in the WWE NXT vs. AEW Dynamite Wednesday Night War.

This week, AEW won in total viewers. It was close in every demographic group except Adults 50+, where NXT had a significant edge as they usually do.

Here is the breakdown of the live and same-night DVR viewership, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

WWE NXT Viewership

NXT on the USA Network averaged 770,000 viewers, which is up from 712,000 last week. In the 18-49 demo, they drew a 0.22 rating, the same from the previous week.

The episode featured Angel Garza vs. Isaiah Scott, Dominik Dijakovic vs. Killian Dain, Mercedes Martinez vs. Kacy Catanzaro, Jordan Devlin vs. Tyler Breeze, and The BroserWeights (Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne) & Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Undisputed ERA (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly)

AEW Dynamite Viewership

AEW Dynamite on TNT was watched by 928,000 viewers, up from the 828,000 viewers last week. In the 18-49 demo, Dynamite pulled in a 0.36 rating, up from the 0.34 rating that the show did last week.

AEW Dynamite featured matches such as Dr. Britt Baker vs. Yuka Sakazaki, Jon Moxley vs. Ortiz, and The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. Lucha Bros, The Butcher and The Blade (w/The Bunny). In the main event segment, Cody Rhodes got 10 lashes from MJF.

Next week’s battle will be very interesting to see which show wins the ratings battle as NXT will be getting closer to their next special, TakeOver: Portland while AEW edges closer to Revolution.