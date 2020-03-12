AEW Dynamite & NXT TV Viewership (3/11)

Viewership data is in for this week’s battle in the WWE NXT vs. AEW Dynamite Wednesday Night War. AEW won in total viewers. It was close in every demographic group including the +50 which NXT slightly won.

Here is the breakdown of the live and same-night DVR viewership, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

WWE NXT Viewership

NXT on the USA Network averaged 697,000 viewers, which is down from 718,000 last week. In the 18-49 demo, they drew a 0.21 rating, down from the 0.23 rating that the show did last week.

The episode featured North American Champion Keith Lee vs. Cameron Grimes, Tegan Knox vs. Deonna Purrazzo, Dakota Kai vs. Mia Yim, The Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish) vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Broserweights (Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle), and Kushida vs. Raul Mendoza.

AEW Dynamite Viewership

AEW Dynamite on TNT was watched by 766,000 viewers, down from the 906,000 viewers last week. In the 18-49 demo, Dynamite pulled in a 0.26 rating, down from the 0.35 rating that the show did last week.

AEW Dynamite featured such as Bea Priestley & Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander, Adam Page and Dustin Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes vs. Ortiz, Death Triangle vs. Joey Janela and Private Party, and Jurassic Express vs. MJF, The Butcher and The Blade.