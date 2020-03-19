AEW Dynamite & NXT TV Viewership (3/18)

Viewership data is in for this week’s battle in the WWE NXT vs. AEW Dynamite Wednesday Night War. AEW won in total viewers. NXT didn’t crack the top 50 shows for the night.

Here is the breakdown of the live and same-night DVR viewership, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

WWE NXT Viewership

NXT on the USA Network averaged 542,000 viewers, which is down from 697,000 last week. In the 18-49 demo, they drew a 0.16 rating, down from the 0.21 rating that the show did last week.

The episode featured three video packages that covered the Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano feud, NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair, and former NXT Champion Finn Balor. Triple H and Tom Phillips hosted the show.

AEW Dynamite Viewership

AEW Dynamite on TNT was watched by 932,000 viewers, up from the 766,000 viewers last week. In the 18-49 demo, Dynamite pulled in a 0.35 rating, up from the 0.26 rating that the show did last week.

AEW Dynamite featured such as The Inner Circle vs. The Elite the main event, Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy vs. The Butcher and The Blade, Lucha Bros vs. Best Friends, the debut of Matt Hardy, Brodie Lee’s reveal as the Exalted One, and Hikaru Shida vs. Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford vs. Riho.