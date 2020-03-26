AEW Dynamite & NXT TV Viewership (3/25)

Viewership data is in for this week’s battle in the WWE NXT vs. AEW Dynamite Wednesday Night War. AEW won in total viewers. NXT didn’t crack the top 50 shows on cable for the night.

Here is the breakdown of the live and same-night DVR viewership, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

WWE NXT Viewership

NXT on the USA Network averaged 669,000 viewers, which is up from 542,000 last week. In the 18-49 demo, they drew a 0.20 rating, up from the 0.16 rating that the show did last week.

The episode featured Cameron Grimes vs. Tony Nese, Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan vs. Brendan Vink & Shane Thorne, Matt Riddle vs. Roderick Strong, Tyler Breeze vs. Austin Theory, Candice LeRae vs. Kayden Carter, Aliyah vs. Io Shirai, and Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa having to answer to Triple H.

AEW Dynamite Viewership

AEW Dynamite on TNT was watched by 819,000 viewers, down from the 932,000 viewers last week. In the 18-49 demo, Dynamite pulled in a 0.34 rating, down from the 0.35 rating that the show did last week.

AEW Dynamite featured such as Darby Allin vs. Kip Sabian, Jake Hager vs. Chico Adams, the in-ring debut of Brodie Lee, Cody vs. Jimmy Havoc, Kenny Omega vs. Sammy Guevara for the AAA Mega Championship, Matt Hardy and Chris Jericho having a one-on-one confrontation and more.