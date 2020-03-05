AEW Dynamite & NXT TV Viewership (3/4)

Viewership data is in for this week’s battle in the WWE NXT vs. AEW Dynamite Wednesday Night War. AEW won in total viewers. It was close in every demographic group including the +50 which AEW won as well.

Here is the breakdown of the live and same-night DVR viewership, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

WWE NXT Viewership

NXT on the USA Network averaged 718,000 viewers, which is up from 717,000 last week. In the 18-49 demo, they drew a 0.23 rating, the same rating from the previous week.

The episode featured Roderick Strong vs. The Velveteen Dream, Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai, Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Birch, Chelsea Green (w/Robert Stone) vs. Shotzi Blackheart, and Austin Theory vs. Isaiah Scott

AEW Dynamite Viewership

AEW Dynamite on TNT was watched by 906,000 viewers, up from the 865,000 viewers last week. In the 18-49 demo, Dynamite pulled in a 0.35 rating, up from the 0.30 rating that the show did last week.

AEW Dynamite featured such as on Moxley and Darby Allin vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara, PAC vs. Chuck Taylor, SCU & Colt Cabana vs. The Dark Order, Big Swole vs. Leva Bates, and Jake Hager vs. QT Marshall. This was also the post-Revolution episode of Dynamite.