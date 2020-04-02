AEW Dynamite & NXT TV Viewership (4/1)

Viewership data is in for this week’s battle in the WWE NXT vs. AEW Dynamite Wednesday Night War. AEW won in total viewers. Both shows were down from last week.

Here is the breakdown of the live and same-night DVR viewership, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

WWE NXT Viewership

NXT on the USA Network averaged 590,000 viewers, which is down from 669,000 last week. In the 18-49 demo, they drew a 0.15 rating, down from the 0.20 rating that the show did last week.

The episode featured a Second Chance Gauntlet Match to qualify for #1 contender Ladder Match, Dexter Lumis vs. Jake Atlas, Kushida vs. Joaquin Wilde, The Velveteen Dream vs. Bobby Fish, and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee vs. Damian Priest vs. Dominik Dijakovic.

AEW Dynamite Viewership

AEW Dynamite on TNT was watched by 685,000 viewers, down from the 819,000 viewers last week. In the 18-49 demo, Dynamite pulled in a 0.25 rating, down from the 0.34 rating that the show did last week.

AEW Dynamite featured such as Kenny Omega vs. Trent, Lance Archer’s in-ring debut, Cody and Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara and Shawn Spears. There was also a segment with Chris Jericho at his home where he tried to get Vanguard 1 to join the Innercircle by offering him a t-shirt.