AEW Dynamite & NXT TV Viewership (4/15)

Viewership data is in for this week’s battle in the WWE NXT vs. AEW Dynamite Wednesday Night War. For the second straight week, NXT won in total viewers, but AEW had the edge in the coveted 18-49 demographic.

Here is the breakdown of the live and same-night DVR viewership, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

WWE NXT Viewership

NXT on the USA Network averaged 692,000 viewers, essentially even with last week’s 693,000 In the 18-49 demo, they drew a 0.17 rating, down from 0.19 last week.

The episode featured Finn Balor vs. Fabian Aichner, Akira Tozawa vs. Isaiah Scott, Tegan Nox vs. Raquel Gonzalez, and NXT Tag Team Champions Matt Riddle & Timothy Thatcher vs. The Undisputed ERA (Bobby Fish & Roderick Strong).

AEW Dynamite Viewership

AEW Dynamite on TNT was watched by 683,000 viewers, down from the 692,000 viewers last week. In the 18-49 demo, Dynamite pulled in a 0.25 rating, down slightly from the 0.26 rating that the show did last week.

AEW Dynamite featured such as AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley vs. Jake Hager in a No Holds Barred Empty Arena Match, Chuckie T vs. Kip Sabian, Sammy Guevara vs. Pineapple Pete, Lance Archer vs. Colt Cabana in an AEW TNT Title Tournament First Round Match. Britt Baker vs. Cassandra Golden, and Shawn Spears in singles action.