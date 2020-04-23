AEW Dynamite & NXT TV Viewership (4/22)

Viewership data is in for this week’s battle in the WWE NXT vs. AEW Dynamite Wednesday Night War. AEW won the night in total viewers and the key 18-49 demo. NXT did crack the top 150 shows on cable after recently not making the list.

Here is the breakdown of the live and same-night DVR viewership, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

WWE NXT Viewership

NXT on the USA Network averaged 665,000 viewers, down from last week’s 692,000 In the 18-49 demo, they drew a 0.18 rating, up from 0.17 last week.

The episode featured The Velveteen Dream & Keith Lee vs. Adam Cole & Roderick Strong, Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez, and three Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament matches – Kushida vs. Tony Nese, Drake Maverick vs. Jake Atlas, and El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Jack Gallagher.

AEW Dynamite Viewership

AEW Dynamite on TNT was watched by 731,000 viewers, up from the 683,000 viewers last week. In the 18-49 demo, Dynamite pulled in a 0.25 rating, the same from the 0.25 rating that the show did last week.

AEW Dynamite featured such as Dustin Rhodes vs. Kip Sabian and Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin in AEW TNT Championship Title Tournament matches, Jimmy Havoc vs. Orange Cassidy, Kenny Omega, Brodie Lee, and Wardlow in action.