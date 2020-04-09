AEW Dynamite & NXT TV Viewership (4/8)

Viewership data is in for this week’s battle in the WWE NXT vs. AEW Dynamite Wednesday Night War. NXT didn’t make the top 50 shows on cable for the night but did win in total viewers.

Here is the breakdown of the live and same-night DVR viewership, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

WWE NXT Viewership

NXT on the USA Network averaged 693,000 viewers, which is up from 590,000 last week. In the 18-49 demo, they drew a 0.19 rating, from the 0.15 rating that the show did last week.

The episode featured a Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano in a singles match that served as the headliner, Chelsea Green vs. Mia Yim vs. Tegan Nox vs. Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai in a Women’s Ladder Match to figure out #1 contender to WWE NXT Women’s Title, and Indus Sher (Rinku & Saurav) (w/Malcolm Bivens) vs. Ever-Rise (Chase Parker & Matt Martel).

AEW Dynamite Viewership

AEW Dynamite on TNT was watched by 692,000 viewers, up from the 685,000 viewers last week. In the 18-49 demo, Dynamite pulled in a 0.26 rating, up from the 0.25 rating that the show did last week.

AEW Dynamite featured such as Shawn Spears vs. Cody in an AEW TNT Championship Tournament Match, Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker, Best Friends vs. Kenny Omega & Michael Nakazawa, and Brodie Lee and Lance Archer in squash matches.