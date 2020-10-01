AEW Dynamite & NXT Viewership Both Up This Week

AEW and NXT both saw viewership increases this week, despite stiff competition from Game 1 of the NBA finals, MLB playoff games and a South Park ‘pandemic special’ that topped the night in the Adults 18-49 demographic.

Here’s the breakdown, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

AEW: 866,000 viewers, 0.33 rating (12th on cable for the night)

866,000 viewers, 0.33 rating (12th on cable for the night) NXT: 732,000 viewers, 0.19 rating (50th on cable for the night)

For comparison, Monday’s WWE Raw averaged 1.82 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the key demo.

Dynamite viewership was up 31,000 from last week, while NXT saw an increase in 36,000 viewers. You can find full results and our takeaways from both shows below: