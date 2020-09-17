AEW Dynamite & NXT Viewership For Sep. 16th

The Wednesday Night War resumed this week after a one month hiatus due to preemptions. AEW Dynamite once again scored a big victory over NXT in average overnight viewers and the Adults 18-49 demographic. Courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

AEW: 886,000 viewers, 0.34 rating (3rd cable for the night)

886,000 viewers, 0.34 rating (3rd cable for the night) NXT: 689,000 viewers, 0.18 rating (31st on cable for the night)

For comparison, Monday’s edition of WWE Raw averaged 1.689 million viewers with a 0.50 demo. Naturally, AEW and NXT were down a bit from last week’s unopposed shows, but 3rd for the night is the best AEW has done since the first episode of Dynamite last October.

AEW viewership was down 12.6% from 1,014,000 for last Wednesday. Dynamite featured a wild parking lot brawl between Santana & Ortiz and Best Friends, Hangman Page returning to singles action (with snarky commentary from Kenny Omega), FTR picking up a non-title victory over Jurassic Express and much more. (Results & Takeaways)

NXT viewership was down 17.8% from last week’s Super Tuesday II episode, which averaged 838,000 viewers. This week’s NXT saw several of the brand’s champions in action, including Damien Priest retaining the North American Championship over Timothy Thatcher, Breezango fending off Imperium and Io Shirai besting Shotzi Blackhart. NXT General Manager William Regal also made some big announcements about the next Takeover special. (Results & Takeaways)